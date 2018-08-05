Rogers: Holmes can be greatest ever Shark

VALENTINE Holmes can finish his career as the greatest player in Cronulla's history, surpassing modern-day legends Andrew Ettingshausen, Steve Rogers and Paul Gallen.

That's the stunning claim from former Test star and Cronulla great Mat Rogers, who wants Holmes to break the try-scoring feats of his family and become a "Sharkie for life.''

Rogers' view comes as Holmes ponders a massive five-year contract offer beyond 2019 from the Sharks management.

Cronulla hope can ward off the Cowboys who are desperately trying to lure the Townsville-raised star home.

In stunning form since switching from the wing to fullback this season, Holmes has scored 18 tries this year to take his career tally to 61 in 97 NRL games.

Holmes now boasts a greater try-scoring strike-rate than club icons David Peachey, Ettingshausen and Steve and Mat Rogers.

Mat Rogers says Valentine Holmes can be Cronulla’s greatest player. (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

His representative strike rate is even better, scoring 14 tries in 11 Tests for Australia and eight tries in five Origin clashes for Queensland.

Ahead of a crucial match with Manly at Shark Park on Sunday afternoon, Holmes sits seventh overall for most tries yet he only needs two more to move to fourth overall.

Holmes is 21 tries away from the third-ranked Steve Rogers (82) and just 14 tries away from the fourth-highest, Mat Rogers.

Mat praised Holmes and the persistence of coach Shane Flanagan to leave the Test star at fullback where his development in the position has soared.

Holmes has a greater try-scoring strike-rate than club legend Andrew Ettingshausen. Picture: Gregg/Porteous.

I'm glad they persisted with him at fullback because he's really starting to come of age back there,'' Rogers said.

"It's taken time, but he's the player you have to have the ball in his hands and at fullback he gives a lot more than when your stuck on one wing.

"Credit to Flanno with sticking with it because I know there was a lot of pressure with (Matt) Moylan and (Josh) Dugan.

"Val is becoming more and more instinctive in that regard, showing up where he needs to be.

Rogers thinks Holmes can eclipse his dad Steve Rogers in Cronulla’s history of greats.

"Going forward, he could develop into the greatest player the Sharks have seen.

"He seems to have a good head on his shoulders and he's working hard to improve his game.

"I hope the Sharks do keep him for his career and make him a Sharkie for life because if he does I believe he will surpass Gallen, ET, Rogers and Rogers, as the greatest ever outside back.

"He's definitely got the talent to do it, so bring it on.''

Holmes has been linked to the Cowboys. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

Rogers added that if the Sharks were to leave an impression on this year's final series, Holmes needed to continue his upward trajectory in influence on Cronulla's attack.

"You can't teach some of what Val does. A lot of it is instinct. He's always scanning the play to get involved,'' Rogers said.

"You need that to win a comp. We (Sharks) had Benny Barba when we won it in 2016 and he was a master of reading the game and popping up where he needed to be.

"That's the asset of Val at the back.''

Asked what his father would like most about Holmes, Rogers said: "Dad would be super impressed at his ability to move, but also his toughness.

"He runs that ball back hard, which sets the tone for the Sharks in attack.''

And just like the late great Steve Rogers - of who ironically both teams will play for a cup named in his honour on Sunday - Holmes will take over the goal-kicking duties from Chad Townsend.