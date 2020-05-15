Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
The Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks
Offbeat

Crocodiles take note of social distancing too

by SARAH MATTHEWS
15th May 2020 2:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Berry Springs Nature Park will reopen for swimming Friday afternoon after clearing all crocodile and environmental checks.

According to Northern Territory Parks and Wildlife, the park's kiosk will also reopen this on Friday afternoon.

"Remember no glass anywhere near the water and follow Rangers advice at all times," NT Parks and Wildlife said in a Facebook post.

It comes after a number of the Territory's national parks were reopened late last month as a park of the Gunner Government's first stage of easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Originally published as Crocs take note of social distancing too: Berry Springs reopens

1coronavirus berry springs nature park editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inside Bundy’s COVID-19 recovery team

        premium_icon Inside Bundy’s COVID-19 recovery team

        News THE unit meets fortnightly by teleconference as part of its preparations.

        Council’s Moncrieff target suffered in isolation build-up

        premium_icon Council’s Moncrieff target suffered in isolation build-up

        News THE council’s quarterly report gives an idea of its goals, if the pandemic never...

        BUDGET BLOW-UP: MP explains frustration over corona delay

        premium_icon BUDGET BLOW-UP: MP explains frustration over corona delay

        News THE $200 million bid for Virgin Australia only escalates his concern.

        Gusty weekend ahead for beachgoers

        premium_icon Gusty weekend ahead for beachgoers

        Weather Here’s what you need to know if you want to avoid the messy conditions on the water...