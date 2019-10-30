Menu
QLD_GCB_NEWS_CROC_25OCT19_PAYNE
Crocodile stolen from Queensland home

Kirstin Payne
30th Oct 2019 5:20 AM
HE may look terrifying but for close to a decade this Currumbin crocodile, dubbed 'The Croc' has been delighting local children and passing joggers - that was until last week.

The much loved replica reptile was unfortunately snapped up by thieves in the dead of the night in mid October - devastating his owner Guy Lewington.

The recently retired geologist said he was shocked when he returned from an overseas holiday to find his scaly mate gone.

The crocodile statue dubbed 'the croc' has been stolen from the Currumbin Eco Village.
Mr Lewington had purchased the croc in Sydney in the nineties for the hefty price of $1000 and has had it with him ever since, positioning it outside of his Currumbin eco village home when he moved to the area nine years ago.

"We didn't really know what to do with it, so I thought putting him on display so everyone could see him was the perfect place for him," Mr Lewington explained.

"For years he has sat there saying good morning to the people walking past - now he is gone.

"I didn't get to spend much of my retirement with him."

Guy Lewington's crocodile (statue) was stolen from his front yard while he was on holidays. The crocodile has been on his property for nine years. Picture: Jerad Williams
The croc is made out of metal, measures 2.5 metres in length and weighs over 70kg.

Mr Lewington believes those who took it would have had to have used a vehicle, because of the croc's sheer size.

"It would have taken a couple of blokes to carry him, so we think they have come here with the intent to take him," Mr Lewington said.

"The whole thing is really odd, you wouldn't have known about him unless you live in the area and walk past.

"Only locals are aware this path existed."

'The croc' was well loved by the children of the area.
Mr Lewington has reported the disappearance to police but hopes the croc might come home on his own.

"I am pretty upset about it, and still am," Mr Lewington said.

"He meant a lot to me, the community enjoyed having him here.

"I wouldn't mind if he just turned back up at 3am one morning, no questions asked."

crime crocodile editors picks gold coast theft

