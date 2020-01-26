Menu
Crocodile sighting at Fraser Island campsite

Carlie Walker
by
26th Jan 2020 2:13 PM
A CROCODILE sighting has been reported at a camp site on Fraser Island.

It was the first crocodile sighting of the year in the region.

Wildlife officers from the Department of Environment and Science investigated the sighting at Coolooloi on Fraser Island on January 17.

A member of the public saw what they believed to be a crocodile near the Coolooloi camping area and reported it to DES.

Wildlife officers carried out a site assessment of the area and could not locate a crocodile. Wildlife officers are monitoring for further reports.

Crocodiles that pose a threat to human safety are targeted for removal under the Queensland Crocodile Management Plan.

Members of the public are encouraged to report crocodile sightings as soon as possible, by calling 1300 130 372. DES investigates all reports it receives.

Under the management plan, K'gari is in Zone F (Atypical Habitat Zone). This means that any crocodile confirmed to be present, regardless of size, is targeted for removal.

