Croc spotted in Burnett River

CROC WARNING: There has been two recent crocodile sightings in the Burnett River near Sandy Hook skiclub. Mike Knott BUN040816CROC2

WARNING signs have gone up at one of Bundaberg's popular swimming spots after two reported sightings of a crocodile.

The reptile was spotted about 9.30am on Christmas Eve and again about 5pm on December 29 around the Sandy Hook ski clubhouse in the Burnett River.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed the two sightings.

"On both occasions the animal was seen swimming slowly, but was not behaving in an aggressive or otherwise dangerous manner," a department spokesman said.

"It is likely the reports refer to the same animal."

It is estimated the animal is less than three metres in length.

Crocodile warning signs have been placed in the area following the first report.

"A night survey of the river on December 27 found no evidence of crocodile activity," the spokesman said.

"Both sighting reports had the animal swimming in Zone F of the department's estuarine crocodile management zoning for this river, which depicts atypical crocodile habitat."

The spokesman said if the presence of the animal was confirmed it would be targeted for removal.

Any further sightings of this crocodile can be reported to the department on 1300 130 372.

This is not the first sighting of a crocodile in the Burnett River.

The NewsMail reported a Bundaberg woman saw a 12 foot croc in the river near the Burnett Traffic Bridge in August 2016. Read about it here

The department said residents should be reminded waterways in and around central Queensland can contain crocodile habitat and "Crocwise" behaviour must be observed at all times.

Crocwise bahaviour includes the following:

Expect crocodiles in crocodile habitat, even if there are no warning signs.

Obey all warning signs - they are there to keep you safe.

Be aware crocs also swim in the ocean and be extra cautious around water at night.

Stay well away from croc traps - that includes fishing and boating.

The smaller the vessel the greater the risk, so avoid using canoes and kayaks.

Stand back from the water's edge when fishing and don't wade in to retrieve a lure.

Camp at least 50 metres from the edge of the water.

Never leave food, fish scraps or bait near water, camp site or boat ramp.

Never provoke, harass or feed crocs.

Always supervise children near the water and keep pets on a lead.

Remember, you are responsible for your own safety in croc country.

Further information on being Crocwise is available at www.ehp.qld.gov.au.