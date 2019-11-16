CROC POT: Fisherman finds two salties in his pots

The crocodile Tony Ward found at in his crab pot in the Pioneer River.

The crocodile Tony Ward found at in his crab pot in the Pioneer River.

A NASTY surprise awaited Mackay fisherman Tony Ward as he pulled his crab pots from the Pioneer River.

A 1.2 metre saltie had slipped into the metre-wide pot for a snack but become trapped with about a dozen crabs.

"It was about the size of something that'd take a bite out of you if it wants," the commercial fisherman said.

He was shocked to discover the croc in the pot he'd set near the north coast railway bridge last week, he said, particularly because it wasn't the first it had happened.

Last month, Mr Ward said, he'd caught another crocodile, in similar circumstances near Greenhill.

"This had never happened to me before," he said.

"Normally they will wreck the pot to get out.

"The crocs will drown if they can't get out.

"I don't know what I'm doing (for this to keep happening)."

Mr Ward said the crocodile pulled from the Pioneer River had been quite subdued and had let him tip the pot to let it out. But the Greenhill saltie had thrashed about so much the pot had to be cut open.

He hadn't been concerned about freeing the crocs from the crab pots, he said, as that was something fishermen did.

Having now pulled out a cat, a crow, the crocs and, of course, crabs from his pots in the past few months, he noted that "if it starts with a C, it must be right".