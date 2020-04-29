Menu
Saltwater crocodile attacked a man yesterday while he was out hunting on the Glyde River yesterday afternoon.
Croc grabs man by leg, tries to drag him away

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
29th Apr 2020 9:08 AM
A MAN is lucky to be alive after a crocodile grabbed him by the leg and tried to drag him away.

The 23-year-old man was fishing on the Glyde River yesterday evening, near a remote outstation south east of Ramingining, when the 1.8m saltie snuck up behind him and bit into his upper leg.

The victim was in waist deep water about 5pm yesterday when the croc attacked.

The man managed to grab onto nearby mangroves and hold on for dear life before the croc finally let go and swam away.

Watch Commander Siiri Tennosaar said the man was extremely lucky to have survived the attack.

"The man suffered several deep lacerations to his upper thigh but miraculously did not sustain any life-threatening injuries," she said.

He was treated at a local clinic before being transported to Darwin for treatment at Royal Darwin Hospital.

