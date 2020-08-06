Menu
Crews rushed to the aid of two men last night following a terrible crash.
Critical injuries and burns as trucks crash, causing fire

Crystal Jones
6th Aug 2020 6:59 AM
TWO men had to be taken to hospital with serious injuries following a horror crash on the Bruce Highway at Lowmead. 

The incident happened around 11.20 last night, on the Bruce Highway and Granite Creek Rd. 

A man in his 40s was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a critical condition with multiple injuries and large burns. 

The second man, in his 50s, was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition but with significant leg and arm injuries. 

QAS crews remained on standby as emergency services controlled a fire from the crash.

