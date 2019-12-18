Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 25-year-old man is in custody after he was found unconscious on the road with a loaded gun early this morning. Photo: File
A 25-year-old man is in custody after he was found unconscious on the road with a loaded gun early this morning. Photo: File
Crime

Locked and loaded: Rider crashes with pistol in pocket

Ashley Carter
18th Dec 2019 6:52 AM | Updated: 8:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested after he was found unconscious on a major Sunshine Coast road this morning with a loaded gun in his pocket.

Acting Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Chris Eaton said police and paramedics were called to David Low Way at Yaroomba just after 2am and found the man lying unconscious next to his motorbike after a low-speed crash. 

He had a loaded handgun in his pocket, as well as a substantial sum of cash, Det Snr Sgt Eaton said.

The man was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with minor injuries and has since been released into police custody.

Det Snr Sgt Eaton said there was no indication the man had been involved in an altercation with another person.

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
crime motorbike crash queensland police yaroomba
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HORROR ATTACK: Woman tells of terrifying road rage ordeal

        premium_icon HORROR ATTACK: Woman tells of terrifying road rage ordeal

        News A WOMAN has relived her terrifying experience on Monday when her car was rear-ended and later the perpetrator smashed her windscreen with a baseball bat.

        • 18th Dec 2019 7:48 AM
        • 1 YAKAttack
        Moneys Creek saga: Golf club board calls for govt action

        premium_icon Moneys Creek saga: Golf club board calls for govt action

        News BARGARA Golf Club issued a statement to its members describing Moneys Creek as an...

        SAFETY FIRST: Plans to link Agnes and Baffle Creek

        premium_icon SAFETY FIRST: Plans to link Agnes and Baffle Creek

        Council News GRC has gone against recommendations to scrap the project, here is why.

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        FURIOUS FLAMES: 10 fearsome reader bushfire photos

        News Taken a great photo? Send it to editorial@news-mail.com.au

        • 18th Dec 2019 8:13 AM