UPDATE: Five people taken to hospital after crash
UPDATE: Paramedics have taken five people to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patients were in a stable condition.
Earlier: Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics, including critical care, were at the scene.
The incident on Mount Perry Rd was reported at 4.54pm.
UPDATE: Paramedics have taken five people to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patients were in a stable condition.
Earlier: Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics, including critical care, were at the scene.
The incident on Mount Perry Rd was reported at 4.54pm.