UPDATE: Five people taken to hospital after crash

QAS were called to a traffic crash in North Bundaberg.

QAS were called to a traffic crash in North Bundaberg.

UPDATE: Paramedics have taken five people to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patients were in a stable condition.

Earlier: Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics, including critical care, were at the scene.

The incident on Mount Perry Rd was reported at 4.54pm.

UPDATE: Paramedics have taken five people to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the patients were in a stable condition.

Earlier: Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle crash in Bundaberg North this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said paramedics, including critical care, were at the scene.

The incident on Mount Perry Rd was reported at 4.54pm.