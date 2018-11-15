R-rated Ronaldo pic exposes teammate’s tackle

Cristiano Ronaldo is the big dog at Juventus but it was Giorgio Chiellini's little fella that stole the spotlight from the Portuguese superstar.

The 33-year-old was celebrating scoring in his side's 2-0 win over AC Milan at the San Siro when he posed for a photo alongside Milan's Raoul Bellanova, who wanted something to remember his meeting with his idol by.

Ronaldo - who showed he's better with a ball at his feet than in his hands when he dropped a catch while watching tennis at the ATP Finals in London this week - wore a beaming smile alongside Bellanova, who was kept on the bench for the entire match.

It's no surprise that smile was the only thing Ronaldo was wearing above the waist as the shirtless goalscoring wizard showed off his rig while giving a big thumbs up.

But not even his six-pack or bulging biceps would take centre stage in this picture as teammate Chiellini unwittingly pulled off an R-rated photo bomb.

Behind Ronaldo the Italy and Juve captain, 34, was totally naked, oblivious to the photo taking place just metres from him.

O garoto Raoul Bellanova foi tietar Ronaldo, mas acabou expondo o gluglu do Chiellini. Que fase! 🙈 pic.twitter.com/ZULGxo4TnG — Calciopédia (@calciopedia) 12 November 2018

Wearing even less than Ronaldo, Chiellini's junk was captured on film, then got plastered all over the internet as Bellanova showed it to friends, who then shared it online. Obviously in awe of getting up close and personal with Ronaldo, the 18-year-old didn't notice what was going on behind him.

When it was pointed out his photo was gaining more traction not because of the man next to him but because Chiellini was in the buff, Bellanova quickly apologised on Instagram.

"I am deeply sorry for what came out on social media at this time. I apologise first of all with Giorgio Chiellini, it was not my intention," Bellanova wrote.

"I made the only mistake, which I regret, that I shared the photo with some friends, who shared it, without having checked it (with me) first."

Ronaldo - who has more Instagram followers than anyone else in the world - quickly brushed off the error though and flew to London after Juventus's win to spend a night with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez in a $AUD16,000-a-night hotel.

And while in the England capital they went for a meal at Scott's restaurant in Mayfair, where the megastar reportedly spent $48,000 on two bottles of wine in just 15 minutes, according to The Sun.

Ronaldo kicked off with a $32,000 bottle of Richebourg Grand Cru. The vintage, from France's Burgundy region, is so rare it is reportedly not on the menu or offered to regular guests.

Next up was a 1982 Pomerol Petrus, which set the Juventus ace back a cool $16,000. Ronaldo was so nonplussed about splashing out such mammoth sums he failed to finish the second bottle.

A source told The Sun: "Ronaldo was in a great mood and wanted to celebrate.

"It was the first birthday of his daughter Alana Martina. Ronaldo and Georgina marked the occasion in style.

"His group were in and out of Scott's in little over 15 minutes. They hadn't booked and just rocked up and sat at the bar.

"They had about a glass and a half of wine each before rushing off to watch some tennis. They didn't even finish the second bottle.

"But the bill was $48,500. It was just small change to Ronaldo - he didn't blink an eye. It was the talk of the restaurant all night."

With Stephen Moyes and Sam Morgan, The Sun