The Bugatti La Voiture Noire
Motoring

Ronaldo splashes $18 million on Bugatti

2nd May 2019 5:37 AM

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo might have undergone some serious retail therapy after Juventus bowed out of the Champions League, as he is being reported as the secret buyer of a one-of-a-kind $18 million stunning Bugatti - the most expensive new car ever.

The Portuguese legend already boasts one of the most extensive and expensive car collections in sport.

 

But the reported newest acquisition takes the cake and puts his purchase of a $3.9 million Bugatti Chiron in 2018 right in the rear view mirror.

The Bugattis will sit in his garage alongside the Aston Martins, Lamborghinis and even a Rolls Royce Phantom.

But Ronaldo's latest purchase is by far his most extravagant.

The rear view of the powerful Bugatti.
The Bugatti 'La Voiture Noire' was unveiled to petrol heads at the Geneva Motor Show.

The French luxury company built only one of the prototype supercar and it is a tribute to the 110th anniversary of the founding of the company.

It was revealed that there has been one buyer - although the company remained tight-lipped as to who it was.

But according to AS, the secret is out and the ex-Real Madrid ace couldn't resist but write a cheque to get behind the wheel.

It is no surprise considering he is currently pocketing a whopping $926,000 per week at Juventus.

But he will need to remain patient until he puts pedal to the metal.

Ronaldo will not be able to drive off into the sunset until 2021 as the company still needs to finalise some small details on the prototype.

Cristiano Ronaldo with one of his Lamborghinis.
It had previously been thought that the Bugatti was bought by Ferdinand Piech, former chairman of the Volkswagen Group.

bugatti cristiano ronaldo football soccer

