Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to play against his old club Manchester United.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been cleared to play against his old club Manchester United.
Soccer

Ronaldo ducks lengthy suspension

by AFP
28th Sep 2018 7:25 AM

CRISTIANO Ronaldo will be able to face his old club Manchester United in the Champions League next month after UEFA handed the Juventus forward a one-game ban on Thursday.

The Portuguese superstar was sent off in the first half of Juve's 2-0 win away to Valencia last week after a clash with Jeison Murillo.

He risked a potentially lengthy suspension, but instead the 33-year-old will only sit out his team's game at home to Swiss champions Young Boys next week.

Ronaldo is a lucky boy!
Ronaldo is a lucky boy!

Juve then play Jose Mourinho's United at Old Trafford on Tuesday, October 23, before hosting the English club in Turin on November 7 in Group H.

Ronaldo, a five-time Champions League winner, first won the competition with United in 2008 before leaving for Real Madrid a year later.

He moved to Juventus in July after nine years in the Spanish capital, and has so far scored three goals in Serie A for his new club.

Related Items

Show More
cristiano ronaldo juventus manchester united uefa champions league

Top Stories

    Car in ditch, 17-year-old boy hospitalised overnight

    Car in ditch, 17-year-old boy hospitalised overnight

    News A CAR is sitting in a ditch at the Wessells Rd intersection in Bargara after the driver failed to negotiate a turn and drove off the road.

    • 28th Sep 2018 10:43 AM
    Big change ahead for Moore Park Beach IGA

    premium_icon Big change ahead for Moore Park Beach IGA

    News New management at Moore Park Beach IGA

    OPINION: We expect our council to decide

    OPINION: We expect our council to decide

    Opinion Embarrassing to give up control over proposed high-rise

    Local Partners