CRISIS: Cries for Bundy public housing double in two years

THE number of people on the public housing waiting list in Bundaberg has nearly doubled in the space of just two years.

The figures come after a question on notice from Member for Bundaberg David Batt to Housing and Public Works Minister Mick de Brenni about how many locals were on the waiting list.

Mr de Brenni said there were 488 households in Bundaberg on the public housing register with 239 considered in the "very high need" category.

"As at 30 June 2019 the total number of households on Bundaberg's register has jumped to 488 from 255 in June 2017 - that's a colossal 91 per cent increase," Mr Batt said.

"If this isn't damning evidence that the cost of living for our region is simply too high, then I don't know what is.

"These aren't numbers on a spread sheet, they are Bundaberg residents who are desperately searching for a roof over their head - with the vast majority of households classified as 'very high need'."

"It's not just the cost of renting that's becoming unaffordable, Bundaberg residents are being hit with the ever-increasing costs of electricity, fuel and car rego on top of the 10 new or higher taxes that Labor has implemented since the last election."

A State Government spokeswoman said people who couldn't be offered housing immediately were offered assistance through bond loans and rental grants.

"It's important to understand that being on the register doesn't mean you're homeless," she said.

"In the last year alone, the Palaszczuk Government supported Bundaberg families into housing through 124 bond loans and 32 rental grants.

"In the Wide Bay region we are building 56 new homes over the next 10 years to provide Queenslanders with safe secure and sustainable place to call home bringing the total number of homes to over 1100."

Bundaberg's rental vacancy rate dropped to a record low in June at just 1 per cent.