Cringe crowd fight embarrasses boxing

Video has emerged of an ugly crowd fight in America where a woman was sickeningly attacked in a bumbling, humiliating brawl.

Ugly video has emerged of a sickening crowd fight during Errol Spence's world title defence victory over Danny Garcia in Dallas on Sunday (AEDT).

Social media users joked there was more action out of the ring at AT&T Stadium as Spence overpowered challenger Garcia in his first fight since surviving a near-fatal rollover car accident to retain his World Boxing Council and International Boxing Federation welterweight titles.

While the embarrassing behaviour of people involved in the brawl following the fight has left many laughing, there is no laughing about some of the shocking details in the clip.

A video captured by a fan inside the famous venue has been spreading around the boxing world in recent days after it caught the moment a woman appeared to attack a man from behind following a verbal altercation.

The woman is then attacked by a man who is seen flying in from out of camera shot.

Despite the ugly swinging strike at the woman, the video shows her calmly getting back to her feet, while the man involved becomes engaged in a scuffle with several other spectators inside the stadium.

In a scrap that lasted almost a full 30 seconds before police were eventually able to break it up, the man who first attacked the woman was also seen losing his feet in embarrassing fashion as he took a wild swing at another man.

The comical, embarrassing swipe left the man collapsed on a pile of chairs - having made no contact with any of his targets.

Sometimes you get better fights out the ring #SpenceGarcia 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/wDcKxaDNXD — Rougarou (@RPrograis) December 8, 2020

Police eventually escorted one man out of the venue to defuse the situation.

Fans on Twitter have also raised concerns over the lack of social distancing in the video with Texas announcing earlier this week that the state has suffered 22,627 COVID-19 related deaths.

Spence, meanwhile, is celebrating his explosive return to the ring.

The 30-year-old put on a virtuoso performance winning almost every round in a 147-pound homecoming fight in Texas.

The undefeated Spence, who suffered serious injuries after being thrown from his car in the drunk-driving smash, won by a unanimous decision proving he is still the same boxer as before the accident in October 2019.

"The moment is surreal especially coming back from my accident year ago," Spence said. "Be patient with me. This was a comeback fight for me and I had to shake off some cobwebs."

- with AFP

Originally published as Cringe crowd fight embarrasses boxing