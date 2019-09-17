Drug runner carried date rape chemical across state lines

Rapists often use the drug GBL to spike women's drinks.

Rapists often use the drug GBL to spike women's drinks.

CONVICTED drug runner busted speeding on a major Queensland highway with $85,000 of dangerous substances - including a notorious date rape drug - wants his jail term lowered.

David Paul Lambert was sentenced to eight years and two months in prison at the start of 2019 on numerous offences including possession of a range of dangerous drugs.

He is eligible to apply for parole in January 2021 and is likely to be deported back to his home in the UK when he is released.

Cops caught Lambert speeding on the Bruce Highway between Bundaberg and Gladstone in March of 2018.

In his car, they found 250g of methamphetamine as well as two litres of GBL -- a drug often used in date rapes and known on the party scene as a "coma in a bottle".

Cops also found four mobile phones and a "significant quantity of cocaine, marijuana, MDA and MDMA".

It was alleged Lambert was a drug runner and that he was transporting the substances across the Queensland and NSW borders.

Lambert was on bail for similar offending in Pimpana at the time.

On Tuesday, Lambert asked the Queensland Court of Appeal to reduce his sentence, saying it was manifestly excessive as his previous criminal history was very minor.

"I used to have a 1g-2g a day ice habit, but that is the only criminal history that I have got," Lambert told the Court of Appeal judges via video from prison.

The Crown has opposed the application, with the Court of Appeal to deliver its decision on a date to be determined. - NewsRegional