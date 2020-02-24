Description released for man who held up highway servo

HOLD UP: A crook remains on the run following an armed robbery at a Lockyer Valley petrol station overnight.

UPDATE 11AM: Police have released a description of a man who held up a Lockyer Valley service station last night.

At 9pm, a man entered the Hatton Vale Shell service station on the Warrego Highway and demanded cash.

He is described as Caucasian, between 170-180cm tall and was wearing a baseball cap, hoody and tracksuit pants.

A fled the station on foot with a sum of cash.

A spokesperson for QPS confirmed the dog squad was involved in the search for the offender.

Laidley Police officer-in-charge senior sergeant Regan Draheim said police were still actively searching for the offender.

"We're continuing our investigations and we would encourage anyone that has any information to contact police or Crimestoppers," Sen Sgt Draheim said.

He also called for anyone with dashcam footage who may have been driving through the area at the time to contact police, as well as anyone with CCTV footage in the area.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrest have been made yet.

