24°
News

Crimes funding our ice epidemic

Ashley Clark | 3rd Jul 2017 10:01 AM
Ice is fuelling crime
Ice is fuelling crime Martin Sykes

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT'S crimes like burglary and property offences that allow Bundaberg ice addicts to buy time and again.

That's according to local police, who say offenders are most likely to commit these crimes to exchange stolen property for drugs or the cash to buy drugs.

Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said ice was ruining the lives of Bundaberg people and turning otherwise valued members of society into criminals.

"Ice is extremely addictive and will ruin lives and families,” he said.

"Users will ultimately spend their lives in police stations, court rooms and hospitals at a great cost to themselves and the community.

"Anyone considering using ice or any drug should consider the negative effects on their bodies, their lives, families and the community first.”

It's a problem many in he commuity are concerned about.

IWC's Janette Young said the organisation had been working hard to fight the war on ice but more needed to be done.

She said in 2016, at the Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum, information was collated and an action plan developed to tackle the region's ice issue.

"There was a vote held with all delegates having equal voice, and it was agreed that the primary priority for Bundaberg region was the exploration of the potential for the establishment of a residential rehabilitation facility in the region,” she said.

"A working party was set up and an initial meeting was held at which it was agreed the investigation into the residential facilities currently in operation would be undertaken by Primary Health Network.

"The aim would be to identify as much detail around operations, costings, motivation, outcomes, and to look for gaps in services from the perspective of clients in need of treatment.”

Mrs Young said now, with ice summits being held around the state, it was up to the region's politicians to put plans into action for the Bundaberg community.

"The voice of the Bundaberg region community needs to be listened to around the issue of ice and other drugs, and IWC has directly contacted local Member Leanne Donaldson in relation to the ice summits being held around the state,” she said.

"Our community does need to know its voice is going to be listened to in decision-making around how to combat ice.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson told the NewsMail she agreed that drug use in regional communities was serious.

She said earlier this year the State Government unveiled a draft action plan to address the ice epidemic.

"The Premier is leading this issue across the state and is holding summits to collect feedback and consult with regional communities,” Ms Donaldson said.

"A community information event will be held in Bundaberg after the summits. Feedback from community members and service providers will then be collated for inclusion in the final Action on Ice Strategy to be released at the end of the year.”

EIGHT TIMES ICE HAS RUINED LIVES

Cat stabbed, arson

FOOTBALLER Matthew Tanner stabbed his girlfriend's cat Sabby and threw the body into the flames of a burning house he had just torched following an argument in December last year.

In court, barrister Kim Bryson said Tanner was a very gifted rugby league player who had played for Melbourne Storm but was a person who had succumbed to his drug addiction.

Tanner was sentenced last week in Bundaberg District Court to four years jail for arson and six months for animal cruelty.

ACCUSED: Matthew James Tanner, 30, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with arson and animal cruelty. Photo Contributed
ACCUSED: Matthew James Tanner, 30, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with arson and animal cruelty. Photo Contributed Contributed

Burglary spree

AN ice addiction landed thief Jamie Lang in jail after a $20,000 crime spree before Christmas where he committed burglaries between Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast to feed his habit.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to more than 30 offences, including three burglaries and stealing, six break and enters, two charges of wilful damage and possession of methylamphetamine.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years jail for the burglaries, with various jail terms for his other offences.

COURT APPEARANCE: Facing more than 30 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Jamie William Lang, 37, conceeded his face tattoos may have prevented him getting work.Photo Contributed
COURT APPEARANCE: Facing more than 30 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Jamie William Lang, 37, conceeded his face tattoos may have prevented him getting work.Photo Contributed Contributed

Stolen cars

A MAN who was back on ice within weeks of being released from prison, fuelling a crime spree that included the theft of two cars and the serious assault to a police officer, is behind bars again.

Justin Anthony Dodd, 37, was sentenced after pleading guilty to 11 charges, including two of break and enter and one each of possessing dangerous drugs and wilful damage.

He will serve another year and nine months before becoming eligible for parole on January 1, 2019.

30 crimes

ICE addict Brendan John Hodda pleaded guilty to 30 offences, including 12 counts of stealing, six counts of fraud and a number of traffic offences including evading police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Hodda's defence lawyer John Dodd said his client had been on a drug "binge since he was 14 years of age”.

The crimes he was convicted of happened over a six-month period, with the majority of his offending to support his drug addiction.

He was given a head sentence of 19 months and had already served 60 days in pre-sentence custody.

Wanted

ASHLEY Suokallio was pulled over and arrested by police in May for failing to appear in court.

The arrest led them to his stash of clip seal bags, 0.4grams of methylamphetamine (ice), and a straw with a scoop that Suokallio said he used to scoop methylamphetamine into.

In June, the 36-year-old appeared in court and pleaded guilty to nine offences including possession of methylamphetamine, having a utensil to administer a dangerous drug, failing to attend court, and other drug offences involving methylamphetamine possession in December last year.

Lawyer Thomas Bray said Suokallio was a hospitality worker and labourer whose problem was being a drug addict.

Mum strips naked

A BUNDY mum stripped naked outside the Bundaberg Police Station in full view of security cameras after officers refused her demands to get a taxi.

Nicole Moran, 25, had been released from the watch house after she was arrested on unrelated matters when the strip happened. In a separate incident, Moran was arrested and charged with public nuisance following a street disturbance that involved relatives.

Lawyer Thomas Bray told Bundaberg Magistrates Court in May that life for the mother-of-three came apart after a relationship break-up and she began struggling with drugs.

"Methamphetamine, ice, is a terrible drug and has a grip on people,” Mr Bray said. She was sentenced to six months jail.

Beaten with laptop

A DRUG addict on bail left his victim brain-damaged and in a "pool of blood”.

Jeromy John Braithwaite beat Stanton Mellick, 53, with a laptop computer in Mr Mellick's Bundaberg home after an invitation to do drugs.

Mr Mellick received multiple facial fractures, traumatic brain injury, and a 2cm deep gash on his thigh after the incident.

The attack happened in May 2016, when Braithwaite, of Childers, was on bail for assaulting a police officer.

He was sentenced in Brisbane District Court last week to seven years jail.

CRIME SCENE: Scenes of crime arrive at the Bundaberg CBD to investigate. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail
CRIME SCENE: Scenes of crime arrive at the Bundaberg CBD to investigate. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN080516CRIM2

Torture charges

LURED to a house under the pretence of a drug deal, a Bundaberg couple were confronted by three men before being assaulted and tortured over a $10,000 drug debt.

In November last year, Dane Luke Jagers, 33, Beau Daniel Wynne, 26, and Shaun Wade Simpson (aka Wondrock), 26, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company and two counts of torture. The lawyers for all three co-accused said their clients were ice users struggling with drug addiction.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg crime ice ice addiction iwc

'Bloody big send off' for girl with terminal cancer

'Bloody big send off' for girl with terminal cancer

FAMILY and friends have raised almost $20,000 in two days for a Bundy surf girl with cancer.

Female driver flees after Jeep collides with motorbike

CAN YOU HELP? Police say the vehicle was possibly a black Jeep Patriot, and the woman was described as wearing a black dress and red scarf.

Police looking for woman after hit-run

When Ricko met Dicko: musos share passion at Bargara

Rick Johnstone with Ian 'Dicko' Dickson.

"He's a lovely man" Rick

Want to party after 10pm? Prepare to have ID scanned

Patrons will now have their ID scanned.

"Good idea not to be a fool when you are out”

Local Partners

Work begins on South Kolan Pub

JO AND Alec Duffy are breathing a sigh of relief as demolition begins at their South Kolan Pub, five weeks after a four-wheel drive smashed into it.

WATCH: Dolphins join paddleboarder at Woodgate

FRIENDLY VISIT: Noelani Chalmers was joined by a pod of dolpins while stand-up paddleboarding off Woodgate Beach.

Flipper joins paddleboarder

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

AT THE MOVIES: Julie, Ryan, Jessica and Sarah Bugeja watch Cars 3 at Reading Cinemas.

Kids bored on holidays? here is a fix.

Holiday boredom busters

Chef and TV host Miguel Maestre will be in Bundy today to share his love for cooking.

Activities for kids

Migrating whales headed our way

WOW: Kayakers were treated to a close encounter with a pod of whales on Monday off Double Island Point.

Get ready for whales!

The Voice Grand Final rules ratings

THE Voice Grand Final — taken out by 20-year-old Judah Kelly — scored a big win for Channel 9 in last night’s TV ratings.

Emma’s the Belle of 2017 box office

Midway through 2017, Beauty and the Beast remains the Belle of the box office in Australia.

Flops and hits of 2017: Emma Watson a beauty, Ben Affleck a beast.

Kanye West quits Jay-Z's Tidal after spat over money

Kanye West, left, and Jay-Z accept the award for best group for "The Throne" at the BET Awards on Sunday, July 1, 2012, in Los Angeles.

Kanye says he was owed AUD$3.8 million.

How two American drug runners took down El Chapo

The cast of the show ‘Mob Wives’ depicts the glamorous wives of crime bosses but Mia and Olivia Flores say they now have to lead double lives, hiding their real identities.

To our kids’ friends, we’re just average soccer mums

Maude Julien was raised to be superhuman by abusive father

Maude Julien didn't just have controlling, abusive parents, she was born to create a superhuman being.

Louis Didier's bizarre plot to create a superhuman

Adele blasted for ‘zero work ethic’

The 29-year-old included a signed, handwritten note in the program for her Wednesday June 28, 2017, show at Wembley Stadium in London stating, "I don't know if I'll ever tour again and so I want my last time to be at home."

Adele's fans livid at costly show cancellation

The Voice grand final: King Judah wins his crown

Queensland's Judah Kelly celebrates his Voice win with mentor Delta Goodrem.

Laidley singer voted Australia's favourite rising talent

UNBELIEVABLE SMALL ACREAGE VALUE

3 Monaro Court, South Bingera 4670

House 4 2 5 $359,000

Escape the hustle and bustle with this value packed 4 bedroom brick home in a small acreage estate only 10 short mins to Bundaberg. This modern home tucked away...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

LARGE 1,231m2 ALLOTMENT WITH LOADS OF SHED SPACE

1a Pinnacle Court, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Here is a property ideally suited for those looking for a modern rendered 4 bedroom home on a large flood free allotment with ample room to install sheds, pools...

ENJOY LIFE HERE

66 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 3 2 2 $389,000

Life should be fun, come and inspect this lifestyle to see what a home built to have fun and just enjoy life is all about. The home situated high on a hill in a...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $185,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $349,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Wide water has appeal

Maroochydore home with wide water frontage among today's favourites

Riverside owners are sold on Bundy

NEW IN TOWN: The new owner of the Burnett Riverside Motel and H20 Restaurant, Paul Spiteri, with general manager Andrew Zeims.

"We just went 'Wow, what a great spot' straight away”

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!