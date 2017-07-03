Crimes funding our ice epidemic

IT'S crimes like burglary and property offences that allow Bundaberg ice addicts to buy time and again.

That's according to local police, who say offenders are most likely to commit these crimes to exchange stolen property for drugs or the cash to buy drugs.

Criminal Investigation Branch Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Andrew Self said ice was ruining the lives of Bundaberg people and turning otherwise valued members of society into criminals.

"Ice is extremely addictive and will ruin lives and families,” he said.

"Users will ultimately spend their lives in police stations, court rooms and hospitals at a great cost to themselves and the community.

"Anyone considering using ice or any drug should consider the negative effects on their bodies, their lives, families and the community first.”

It's a problem many in he commuity are concerned about.

IWC's Janette Young said the organisation had been working hard to fight the war on ice but more needed to be done.

She said in 2016, at the Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum, information was collated and an action plan developed to tackle the region's ice issue.

"There was a vote held with all delegates having equal voice, and it was agreed that the primary priority for Bundaberg region was the exploration of the potential for the establishment of a residential rehabilitation facility in the region,” she said.

"A working party was set up and an initial meeting was held at which it was agreed the investigation into the residential facilities currently in operation would be undertaken by Primary Health Network.

"The aim would be to identify as much detail around operations, costings, motivation, outcomes, and to look for gaps in services from the perspective of clients in need of treatment.”

Mrs Young said now, with ice summits being held around the state, it was up to the region's politicians to put plans into action for the Bundaberg community.

"The voice of the Bundaberg region community needs to be listened to around the issue of ice and other drugs, and IWC has directly contacted local Member Leanne Donaldson in relation to the ice summits being held around the state,” she said.

"Our community does need to know its voice is going to be listened to in decision-making around how to combat ice.”

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson told the NewsMail she agreed that drug use in regional communities was serious.

She said earlier this year the State Government unveiled a draft action plan to address the ice epidemic.

"The Premier is leading this issue across the state and is holding summits to collect feedback and consult with regional communities,” Ms Donaldson said.

"A community information event will be held in Bundaberg after the summits. Feedback from community members and service providers will then be collated for inclusion in the final Action on Ice Strategy to be released at the end of the year.”

EIGHT TIMES ICE HAS RUINED LIVES

Cat stabbed, arson

FOOTBALLER Matthew Tanner stabbed his girlfriend's cat Sabby and threw the body into the flames of a burning house he had just torched following an argument in December last year.

In court, barrister Kim Bryson said Tanner was a very gifted rugby league player who had played for Melbourne Storm but was a person who had succumbed to his drug addiction.

Tanner was sentenced last week in Bundaberg District Court to four years jail for arson and six months for animal cruelty.

ACCUSED: Matthew James Tanner, 30, appeared in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with arson and animal cruelty. Photo Contributed Contributed

Burglary spree

AN ice addiction landed thief Jamie Lang in jail after a $20,000 crime spree before Christmas where he committed burglaries between Bundaberg and the Sunshine Coast to feed his habit.

The 38-year-old pleaded guilty in Bundaberg District Court to more than 30 offences, including three burglaries and stealing, six break and enters, two charges of wilful damage and possession of methylamphetamine.

He was sentenced to four-and-a-half years jail for the burglaries, with various jail terms for his other offences.

COURT APPEARANCE: Facing more than 30 charges in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court, Jamie William Lang, 37, conceeded his face tattoos may have prevented him getting work.Photo Contributed Contributed

Stolen cars

A MAN who was back on ice within weeks of being released from prison, fuelling a crime spree that included the theft of two cars and the serious assault to a police officer, is behind bars again.

Justin Anthony Dodd, 37, was sentenced after pleading guilty to 11 charges, including two of break and enter and one each of possessing dangerous drugs and wilful damage.

He will serve another year and nine months before becoming eligible for parole on January 1, 2019.

30 crimes

ICE addict Brendan John Hodda pleaded guilty to 30 offences, including 12 counts of stealing, six counts of fraud and a number of traffic offences including evading police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Hodda's defence lawyer John Dodd said his client had been on a drug "binge since he was 14 years of age”.

The crimes he was convicted of happened over a six-month period, with the majority of his offending to support his drug addiction.

He was given a head sentence of 19 months and had already served 60 days in pre-sentence custody.

Wanted

ASHLEY Suokallio was pulled over and arrested by police in May for failing to appear in court.

The arrest led them to his stash of clip seal bags, 0.4grams of methylamphetamine (ice), and a straw with a scoop that Suokallio said he used to scoop methylamphetamine into.

In June, the 36-year-old appeared in court and pleaded guilty to nine offences including possession of methylamphetamine, having a utensil to administer a dangerous drug, failing to attend court, and other drug offences involving methylamphetamine possession in December last year.

Lawyer Thomas Bray said Suokallio was a hospitality worker and labourer whose problem was being a drug addict.

Mum strips naked

A BUNDY mum stripped naked outside the Bundaberg Police Station in full view of security cameras after officers refused her demands to get a taxi.

Nicole Moran, 25, had been released from the watch house after she was arrested on unrelated matters when the strip happened. In a separate incident, Moran was arrested and charged with public nuisance following a street disturbance that involved relatives.

Lawyer Thomas Bray told Bundaberg Magistrates Court in May that life for the mother-of-three came apart after a relationship break-up and she began struggling with drugs.

"Methamphetamine, ice, is a terrible drug and has a grip on people,” Mr Bray said. She was sentenced to six months jail.

Beaten with laptop

A DRUG addict on bail left his victim brain-damaged and in a "pool of blood”.

Jeromy John Braithwaite beat Stanton Mellick, 53, with a laptop computer in Mr Mellick's Bundaberg home after an invitation to do drugs.

Mr Mellick received multiple facial fractures, traumatic brain injury, and a 2cm deep gash on his thigh after the incident.

The attack happened in May 2016, when Braithwaite, of Childers, was on bail for assaulting a police officer.

He was sentenced in Brisbane District Court last week to seven years jail.

CRIME SCENE: Scenes of crime arrive at the Bundaberg CBD to investigate. Photo: Paul Donaldson / NewsMail Paul Donaldson BUN080516CRIM2

Torture charges

LURED to a house under the pretence of a drug deal, a Bundaberg couple were confronted by three men before being assaulted and tortured over a $10,000 drug debt.

In November last year, Dane Luke Jagers, 33, Beau Daniel Wynne, 26, and Shaun Wade Simpson (aka Wondrock), 26, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, one count of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company and two counts of torture. The lawyers for all three co-accused said their clients were ice users struggling with drug addiction.