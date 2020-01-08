CRIME WRAP UP: Drink driver caught in parked car

CRIME WRAP UP: There were a number of crimes committed in Roma and surrounds this week.

AFTER the stellar behaviour of residents on New Year's Eve, police were hoping this would continue into the new year.

However, the first week of 2020 has kept them busy with numerous break and enters, stealing and wilful damage charges.

Here are the crimes that were committed in Roma and surrounds this week:

Break and enter

VALUABLES have been stolen from a residence on Charles St after unknown offenders broke in.

Sometime between the hours of 7pm on January 1 and 7am on January 2, offenders dismantled the owner's security cameras and entered the residence by forcing a window open.

They stole some jewellery and photographic equipment including a go pro and a drone.

The owners weren't home at the time of the offence.

Anyone with information is urged to call crime stoppers on 1800 333 000.



Caught red handed

TWO MEN have been caught at the scene of the crime thanks to a concerned citizen.

At 2.45pm on January 3, two offenders have attempted to break into a store on McDowall St.

After being spotted by a citizen who contacted police, they attempted to hide before breaking into another McDowall St building.

Police arrived on scene and arrested a 20-year-old Crestmead man and a 21-year-old Roma man.

They were released on bail and given notices to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on February 2.



Spending spree

AN OFFENDER has gone on a spending spree with a stolen bank card.

Sometime between 5.30pm on December 24 and 8am January 3, a 55-year-old Roma woman lost her bank card.

After realising the morning of January 3, she reported it to police and checked her bank statement which revealed eight fraud charges totalling $200.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.



Wilful damage

A COMMUNITY building has been damaged after offenders used adhesive on the door's lock.

Sometime between 1.25pm on December 7 and 9am on January 4, unknown offenders approached the main door and used a can of quick drip to glue the internal mechanisms of the lock.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Drink driver caught without drinking

A DRIVER learnt the hard way that even without the keys in ignition you can still get picked up for drink driving.

On January 3 at 10.50am police were conducting patrols in Mitchell when they located a 19-year-old Euthulla man in the drivers seat of a vehicle with the keys nearby.

The man was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.138.

He was transported back to the Mitchell police station where he blew 0.127.

As the holder of a provisional license, he was given an immediate suspension.

Hospital gets heated

PATIENTS were woken up from their slumber to the sounds of a woman swearing and yelling abuse.

On January 8 at 3.30am a 37-year-old woman attended Roma Hospital on other matters before wandering up through the wards.

She then began an argument with someone in the ward known to her and began swearing and screaming abuse, as well as lashing at the doors.

Police were called and arrested the woman, charging her with public nuisance.

She was given a notice to appear in the Roma Magistrates Court on February 2.