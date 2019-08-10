Crime spike: Fair weather thieves target Bundy suburbs

Fair-weather criminals, who appear to spend less time out and about committing opportunistic offences when it's particularly cold, have taken to targeting cars and homes in increasing numbers in line with rising overnight temperatures.

A REPRIEVE from the cooler nights has coincided with a spike in break-ins, with 40 cases reported to Bundaberg police in the past two week.

Bundaberg police Senior Constable Darlene Webb said while there certainly seemed to be trends when it came to offences being committed at certain times of the year, it wasn't clear exactly what was behind the recent spike.

Suburbs that have been targeted in the last two weeks include Avenell Heights, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg North and particularly Bundaberg South, with 14 offences involving vehicles and the remainder houses and units. "Last week it was Bundaberg North but this week has been Bundaberg South with more than half of the 40 offences committed in that suburb,” she said.

Sen Const Webb said offenders where selecting easy targets such as lose coins left in unlocked cars and homes that where either unlocked or had the screen latched, but not locked with a key.

"They're just reaching through or cutting the screen to flick the door open,” she said.

Sen Const Webb said a number of home entries where sneak offences, which meant the property owners where at home at the time when the offenders entered.

She said they were taking items such as wallets, handbags and cash that was quick and easy to grab.

In an attempt to stem the number of offences, police are urging residents to take a few simple steps to protect their property and consider installing CCTV cameras as offenders are far less likely to force entry into a secure home or car. Anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious is urged to contact police immediately as it gives police a chance to deploy its suniffer dogs.