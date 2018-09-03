Menu
Police treating sudden death as suspicious

by Staff writers
3rd Sep 2018 12:48 PM

UPDATE 11.40AM: A neighbour to the property where a suspicious death was reported has told media police were regularly called to the street.

James Sproles said there had been a few incidents on Brampton Avenue.

"There is quite a bit of commotion people in the street (on) many nights," he said.

 

Police have set up a crime scene after a suspicious death at a Cranbrook property.
Police have set up a crime scene after a suspicious death at a Cranbrook property.

 

ORIGINAL: Police have set up a crime scene after a suspicious death at a Cranbrook home this morning.

Police have blocked off the corner of Brampton Avenue and Charles Street.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said officers were called to the address at 10.30am.

Officers are speaking with witnesses while a woman was seen being consoled at the scene.

Investigating officers have arrived on scene and will conduct a walk through of the house. More to come.

