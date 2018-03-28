Ipswich home a crime scene after man's body found
UPDATE WEDNESDAY 8AM: INVESTIGATORS will return to a Karrabin home this morning after a man's body was found on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a house on Karrabin-Rosewood Road about 1.30pm on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the residence.
The cause of death has yet to be determined and police investigations are continuing.
INITIAL: POLICE have established a crime scene at Karrabin Rosewood Rd near the train station.
An investigation has been launched following the sudden death of a man.
Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a house on Karrabin-Rosewood Road about 1.30pm on Tuesday.
A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the residence.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
Investigations are continuing.
Nearby residents shouldn't concerned for their safety.