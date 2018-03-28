Menu
Ipswich home a crime scene after man's body found

27th Mar 2018 5:42 PM | Updated: 28th Mar 2018 8:13 AM

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 8AM: INVESTIGATORS will return to a Karrabin home this morning after a man's body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a house on Karrabin-Rosewood Road about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the residence.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and police investigations are continuing.

Nearby residents shouldn't concerned for their safety. 

