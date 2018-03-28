Ipswich home a crime scene after man's body found

UPDATE WEDNESDAY 8AM: INVESTIGATORS will return to a Karrabin home this morning after a man's body was found on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to conduct a welfare check at a house on Karrabin-Rosewood Road about 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man was found dead inside the residence.

The cause of death has yet to be determined and police investigations are continuing.

INITIAL: POLICE have established a crime scene at Karrabin Rosewood Rd near the train station.

An investigation has been launched following the sudden death of a man.

Investigations are continuing.

Nearby residents shouldn't concerned for their safety.