Police outside a home in Mango Hill, Queensland. Picture: 7 News
Crime

Woman dead in ‘serious domestic violence incident’

by Rohan Smith
2nd Aug 2018 3:44 PM

A MORETON Bay woman has been found dead and a man has been taken to hospital with injuries after what paramedics described as a "serious domestic violence incident" on Thursday.

Police have established a crime scene at Topaz Drive in Mango Hill, 30km north of Brisbane.

Queensland Police received a triple-zero call shortly after 1pm and arrived at the home to find the body of a woman in her 70s and a man with serious, potentially self-inflicted injuries.

Police initially said both parties were injured but updated a statement shortly after 3pm confirming the woman had died.

A spokesman for the Queensland Ambulance Service told news.com.au they responded to a "serious domestic violence incident" at the property where a man in his 40s was transported to Royal Brisbane Hospital with what are believed to be self-inflicted injuries.

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

 

The home at 44 Topaz Drive that has been taped off by police.
It is not yet known what condition the body was in or what led to the woman's death.

Pictures from news helicopters show the home, as well as a large section of the street, have been taped off. Forensic police are on scene gathering evidence.

ABC News reports a "large blood stain" could be seen outside the front door of the property.

Parents with students attending nearby Mango Hill State School have been asked to collect them or direct them not to walk home via Topaz Drive.

If you have information, contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

NATIONAL 24/7 CRISIS SERVICES

  1. Lifeline: 13 11 14
  2. Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467
  3. MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78
  4. beyondblue: 1300 22 46 36
  5. Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800
