Crime scene declared as man critically injured

LATEST: POLICE had been driving along Bedford Rd when they were alerted by residents to a serious assault that has left one man in a critical condition.

District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Sheridan said police had coincidentally been at the spot in Beaconsfield about 10.34am.

Investigations into what exactly occurred are underway.

He said police are interviewing two men and a woman that live at the residence.

The victim, a 38-year-old man, is at the Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition.

UPDATE: A MAN is in a critical condition after an incident in Beaconsfield this morning.

Police have set up a crime scene on Bedford Rd near Eaglemount Rd after reports of a disturbance about 10.30am.

A neighbour across the road, who chose not to be named, said he saw two people fighting on the footpath.

" I heard a bit of commotion and I seen two people fighting on the road. The person that was on the top hit the person on the ground once," he said.

"He got up stomped on his head, dragged him by his pants and shirt out onto the driveway."

The man, aged 36, has since been rushed to Mackay Base Hospital with critical head injuries.

More to come.

UPDATE 12.40PM: POLICE have confirmed a man has critical injuries after being seriously assaulted at an Andergrove address.

A Queensland Police spokesman said police were currently door-knocking neighbours in the area for witnesses.

More to come.

BREAKING 12.15PM: POLICE have established a crime scene at a home in Andergrove after a man was found 'significantly injured'.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a patient was taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a critical condition with suspected head injuries.

The paramedics were called to the corner of Bedford Road and Eaglemount Road at 10.39am.

Police remain at the scene.

More to come.