Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
News

Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared in Moreton Bay after a teenage boy was allegedly stabbed in the stomach twice overnight.

Emergency services were called to a home in Kurwongbah, west of North Lakes, about 12.40am Saturday where a teenage boy had two abdominal wounds to his stomach.

Critical care paramedics assessed the boy who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, paramedics were called to Mildura Drive at 4.10am after a man in his late teens sustained small wounds to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition as police investigations continue.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

More Stories

alleged stabbing crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Where you can commemorate Anzac Day in Bundy

        News When and where Anzac Day services will be held around the Bundaberg region.

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet and the Globemaster...

        BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        Premium Content BEACH REPORT: Mixed conditions forecast for the long weekend

        News Best days to head to the beach and when the ocean is expected to start getting...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?