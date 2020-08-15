Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Crime

Crime scene declared after IGA fire

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have declared a crime scene at an East Brisbane IGA after a blaze broke out in the business in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the IGA on the corner of Lytton Road and Manilla Street about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman fire investigators are on scene and specialists are conducting gas readings in neighbouring businesses.

The supermarket is on the ground floor of a multi-level retail and residential complex.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after IGA fire

arson crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man taken to hospital after vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after vehicle rollover

        News Paramedics were called to the scene last night.

        • 15th Aug 2020 9:06 AM
        Spike in region’s recent Covid-19 testing figures

        Premium Content Spike in region’s recent Covid-19 testing figures

        News What you need to know about local COVID-19 testing.

        Vineyard’s secret to growing Childers with special events

        Premium Content Vineyard’s secret to growing Childers with special events

        News From live music and art workshops, to picnics on the lawn and wine tasting, there...

        Food for thought: Calls to keep wheels of service turning

        Premium Content Food for thought: Calls to keep wheels of service turning

        News When COVID-19 hit, it became apparent just how essential the service is for...