Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods
Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods
News

Crime scene declared after Coast property engulfed by flames

Tegan Annett
21st Dec 2020 10:10 AM | Updated: 10:42 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 10am:

A quick response from firefighters prevented a Coast home from going up in flames on Monday morning.

A police investigation is under way into the cause of a fire at a Tytherleigh Ave property at Landsborough.

A crime scene has been declared and investigators are on the scene trying to piece together what caused the blaze.

Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods
Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods

Noise fears as surfers' clubhouse gets green light

Concrete barriers back as border slams shut to Sydney

Around 3am emergency services were called to the property where a small dwelling attached to a Queenslander home was on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the blaze within 15 minutes of arrival, before it spread to the main home.

Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods
Fire crews were quick to extinguish flames that engulfed a dwelling attached to a Landsborough house, before it caused more damage to the home. Picture: Patrick Woods

Earlier 8.45am:

A crime scene has been declared after a fire caused significant damage to a rural Coast property early Monday morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, police and ambulance services were called to the Tytherleigh Ave property at Landsborough at 3am.

The property was well alight when the five fire crews arrived at 3.15am.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire was contained by 3.30am and hot spots dampened by 4.45am.

A police spokesman said a crime scene was declared and investigations would continue.

Paramedics arrived but no one required treatment.

More Stories

landsborough queensland fire and emergency services qfes shed fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REUNITED: Bundy teen home after months on navy base

        Premium Content REUNITED: Bundy teen home after months on navy base

        News It’s the first time he’s seen his family in person since for nearly eight months. Read about his time training, life on base during COVID.

        Council votes on future of tourist park proposal

        Premium Content Council votes on future of tourist park proposal

        News Fancy a round of mini golf near the beach?

        BEGA AND BETTER: Hopes to grow peanut industry

        Premium Content BEGA AND BETTER: Hopes to grow peanut industry

        News With water concerns, one local farmer is skipping this season’s peanut plantation.

        FLASHBACK: The cat nap that led Cointreau to the big smoke

        Premium Content FLASHBACK: The cat nap that led Cointreau to the big smoke

        News It was 22 years ago that a cute cat named Cointreau made the front page of the...