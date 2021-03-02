Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
Crime

Crime scene declared after building destroyed in blaze

Eden Boyd
2nd Mar 2021 8:00 AM | Updated: 3:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are investigating a fire which collapsed the roof of a building in a Coast street late on Monday.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said crews rushed to Tanawha Tourist Dr and Mannikin Rd in Tanawha after they were called to scene about 11.05pm.

A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods

He said the firefighters reported a "derelict" building was fully-involved in flames and the roof had collapsed shortly after.

How to activate your Courier-Mail subscription

Crews worked to extinguish hot spots in the building as they continued to flare up, but were able to get the fire under control.

The spokesman said a fire investigator had been requested and was due to arrive on scene this morning.

A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods
A fire destroyed a building in Tanawha on Monday night. Photo: Patrick Woods

A police spokeswoman said officers declared a crime scene at the building and continued to investigate the cause of the fire.

Paramedics were called to the blaze but no injuries were reported.

More to come.

Community Newsletter SignUp
crime editors picks scd breaking scd crime sunshine coast breaking news sunshine coast fire tanawha
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Dog attacks on Ergon meter readers tally up

        Premium Content GRAPHIC PHOTOS: Dog attacks on Ergon meter readers tally up

        News Ergon have introduced a free SMS notification service for dog owners, who can register online to receive a text the day before their scheduled meter read.

        Two generations learn from each other in visitor program

        Premium Content Two generations learn from each other in visitor program

        News How you can get involved with the Community Visitors Scheme.

        SUGAR RUSH: Facility approved, construction to start soon

        Premium Content SUGAR RUSH: Facility approved, construction to start soon

        News The Federal Government recently announced a $2.5m Community Development Grant...

        Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Premium Content Man leaves couple shocked after exposing himself at park

        Crime ‘UNSAVOURY’: The court heard the man didn’t know it was an offence to expose...