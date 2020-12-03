Menu
A woman has suffered serious injuries after she was shot at home. A crime scene has been established.
Crime scene after woman shot at home

by Erin Smith
3rd Dec 2020 2:50 PM
Police have declared a crime scene at a Burpengary East home after a woman was allegedly shot this afternoon.

A Queensland Police spokesman said emergency services were called to the incident shortly after 1pm.

Police are still on scene and a crime scene has been established.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and a critical care unit were called to a home.

She said a woman in her 20s had sustained a "significant arm injury" and had been taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

Just one patient was treated by paramedics.

Originally published as Crime scene after woman shot at Moreton Bay home

