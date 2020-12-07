A man’s body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.

A man’s body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.

Police have declared a crime scene after a man's body was found outside a Logan Village home this morning.

The man, aged 37, was found dead on a driveway at Kennedy Court about 5am.

Detectives are trying to piece together the lead up to the man's death while the cause of his death currently remains unknown.

Anyone with CCTV from the area or dashcam vision from Daintree Drive, Kennedy Drive and Diamentina Drive between 6pm Sunday and 5.15am Monday should contact police immediately.

Policelink 131444.

Originally published as Crime scene after man found dead in Logan driveway