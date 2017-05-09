Crime round-up: Car window punched in Bundy

Assault charge

BUNDABERG police have charged a 44-year-old Avoca man on May 7 following investigations into an assault complaint.

Police allege the man punched another man at a Miller St, Norville home on May 6.

He was charged with one count of common assault and is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 5.

Move on

A MAN asked to move on by police who allegedly failed to do so has been charged.

The 22-year-old Childers man was charged on May 7 after he was directed to move 50m from a licenced premises on Bourbong St.

Around 2.15am the man allegedly contravened the direction.

He was charged with one count of contravene direction or requirement licensed premises or regulated place and is scheduled to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on June 2.

Public nuisance

A MAN has been fined for yelling abuse at another man and punching a car window early this month.

The 34-year-old Bundaberg North man was issued a $353 infringement notice on May 7 following investigations into the incident on Crofton St.