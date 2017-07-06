Crime rise could be due to better reporting: police

BUNDABERG'S rates of domestic violence and drug offences soared in 2016 - but the rise may not be all bad.

Domestic violence order breaches jumped from 362 in 2015 to 393 in 2016, while drug offences rose from 874 to 1091 in the 2015-16 period.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the increases could be because awareness of crime is increasing.

Particularly with regards to domestic violence, she said, increased reporting could be a factor.

"It could be that there is more awareness and people are acting on concern for their friends and family members,” Snr Const Loftus said.

DVO breaches were as low as 218 in 2014 and 164 in 2013 - the lowest since 2003.

On drug offences, Snr Const Loftus said the rise could also be due to "better intelligence and information” getting through to the police force.

The explanation follows a visit by Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker this week who declared that the Wide Bay was in the midst of a crime wave caused partly by rising youth unemployment.

"The devil makes work for idle hands,” Mr Walker told local media.

More than $62,000 worth of drugs were seized by police in the Bundaberg region last month thanks to tips from Crime Stoppers, a not-for-profit organisation which takes anonymous tips and information.

Twenty people were arrested with 62 charges laid.

You can view statistics on a range of crimes in regions across Queensland at www.mypolice.qld.gov.au/queensland-crime-statistics.