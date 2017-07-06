26°
News

Crime rise could be due to better reporting: police

Eliza Goetze
| 6th Jul 2017 6:51 PM
Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker in Bundy on Monday.
Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker in Bundy on Monday. Eliza Goetze

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG'S rates of domestic violence and drug offences soared in 2016 - but the rise may not be all bad.

Domestic violence order breaches jumped from 362 in 2015 to 393 in 2016, while drug offences rose from 874 to 1091 in the 2015-16 period.

Bundaberg Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said the increases could be because awareness of crime is increasing.

Particularly with regards to domestic violence, she said, increased reporting could be a factor.

"It could be that there is more awareness and people are acting on concern for their friends and family members,” Snr Const Loftus said.

DVO breaches were as low as 218 in 2014 and 164 in 2013 - the lowest since 2003.

On drug offences, Snr Const Loftus said the rise could also be due to "better intelligence and information” getting through to the police force.

The explanation follows a visit by Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker this week who declared that the Wide Bay was in the midst of a crime wave caused partly by rising youth unemployment.

"The devil makes work for idle hands,” Mr Walker told local media.

More than $62,000 worth of drugs were seized by police in the Bundaberg region last month thanks to tips from Crime Stoppers, a not-for-profit organisation which takes anonymous tips and information.

Twenty people were arrested with 62 charges laid.

You can view statistics on a range of crimes in regions across Queensland at www.mypolice.qld.gov.au/queensland-crime-statistics.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg police crime domestic violence drug offences

Assault leaves two men in hospital

Assault leaves two men in hospital

TWO men are in hospital after an assault at a Bundaberg home.

RSL Sub-Branch backs promise of state veterans portfolio

Bundaberg RSL Sub-Branch president Paul Tramacchi.

"We have been lobbying for this for a long time”

Kaufusi joins Hess in Maroon squad

MAROONS CAMP: Melbourne Storm player and Bundy boy Felise Kaufusi will join Coen Hess at the Maroons camp on the Gold Coast ahead of Origin III.

Kaufusi, Hess in Qld squad

Well-being tips to ward off winter woes

KEEP WARM: Cancer Council Queensland is encouraging people to stay healthy during winter.

Have fun to strengthen immune system

Local Partners

Kody in for long haul with recovery

Kody Collis, 19, was on his way home when he was hit by a Holden Captiva in the early hours of Sunday on June 25 on Maryborough St.

UPDATE: Community digs deep to support surf girl with cancer

SUMMER SURF GIRL: Gemma Henricksen has been diagnosed with a rare form of melanoma.

Donations pile in for charity fundraiser

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

MOVE NIGHT: Catch the movie Trolls tonight outdoors at Moore Park Beach Tavern.

What to do today

Songbirds take stage

Bundaberg singer Ruby Millson The X Factor. Supplied by Channel 7.

Winterfeast line up continues

HOLIDAY BOREDOM BUSTERS

HOLIDAY FUN: Aja Nicholas, Bella Beentjes, Macey, Lincoln and Joshua Nicholas at Bundy Bowl and Leisure.

What to do today

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

WHO was offered the role of George before Jason Alexander? How much did Jerry turn down for one more season? Here’s what you never knew about Seinfeld.

Opera House seen in a new light

FRESH TRADITION: The sails of the Sydney Opera House are illuminated by the Badu Gili: Water Light animation.

20 years after Lin Onus's death, his work adorns Sydney Opera House

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Get your artwork ready now for Moore Park fest

ART GALLERY: Allysa As, Kristina Arnott and Jane Arnott admire the artwork on display at the Moore Park Beach Festival in 2015. Photo: Mike Knott / NewsMail

Time is running out to get your artwork in

BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION RETURNING $425.00 PER WEEK

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $319,900

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING

2/36 Takalvan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 PRICE ON...

Located in popular Svensson Heights is this brand new unit ready for occupancy. Offering two bedrooms with large built-in wardrobes, a main bathroom with a...

NEW UNIT IN SVENSSON HEIGHTS

8/36 Takalvan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 PRICE ON...

Brand new unit offering 2 large built-in bedrooms is located in Svensson Heights and ready for occupancy. Also on offer is an air conditioned open plan...

SECURE LOW MAINTENANCE UNIT

7/36 Takalvan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 PRICE ON...

Located in Svensson Heights and ready for occupancy is this brand new unit. Offering two bedrooms with large built-in wardrobes, a main bathroom with a second...

BRAND NEW UNIT CLOSE TO SCHOOLS and SHOPS

5/36 Takalvan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 PRICE ON...

Ready for the new owner or investor is this brand new 2 bedroom unit located in a complex of 8. Situated in Svensson Heights and ready for occupancy. Offering two...

NEAT and COMPLETE

6/36 Takalvan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 PRICE ON...

Live a maintenance free lifestyle in this brand new unit. Situated in Svensson Heights and ready for occupancy. Offering two bedrooms with large built-in...

AVAILABLE NOW BRAND NEW UNIT

4/36 Takalvan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 PRICE ON...

Available now is this brand new 2 bedroom unit located in a complex of 8. Situated in Svensson Heights and ready for occupancy. Offering two bedrooms with large...

BRAND NEW UNIT READY TO MOVE INTO

1/36 Takalvan Street, Svensson Heights 4670

Unit 2 1 1 PRICE ON...

Brand new unit ready for occupancy now in popular Svensson Heights. Offering two bedrooms with large built-in wardrobes, a main bathroom with a second guest...

IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $339,000

Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this modern immaculate home. The home is designed for those looking for the convenience of living in...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

'We had to redo it three times': West Ipswich roadwork woes

ONGOING: Project manager explains why roadworks at the new service centre on Brisbane St, West Ipswich have been delayed.

The crew is working on the stormwater infrastructure

Open for inspection homes July 6-12

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Huge luxury Coast home going to auction

Landmark three-storey home in a class of its own

Sneak peak into multi-million dollar home

LUXURY: This home on Fingerfield Rd, Baffle Creek, is selling for $2.15 million. INSET: The view is pretty amazing.

Amazing and 'rare' Baffle Creek home for sale

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!