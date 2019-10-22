Crime report: 5 things that kept Bundy cops busy yesterday

Police were kept busy yesterday with a number of crimes.

POLICE were kept busy yesterday with a number of crimes, including wilful damage, drug possession and shop thefts.

Smashed window

A glass window in the Bundaberg library on Woondooma St was smashed between 6pm and 10.45pm last night.

The incident occurred after an altercation between a couple started in the car park.

Police are investigating the matter and reviewing CCTV footage to determine who broke the window, as the man and woman are alleging that the other person did it.

If anyone has any information, please contact police and quote the reference number QP1902066868.

Toilet grafitti

CLEANERS discovered grafitti across the wall of a public male toilet yesterday.

The unknown offender has spray painted the word ‘penis’ in the male toilet block at Millennium Park.

It occurred sometime between October 19 and October 21.

If anyone has any information, please contact Policelink and quote the reference number QP1902066713.

2 Bunnings thefts

MORE than $42 worth of tools and $90 worth of items from the paint section were stolen from Bunnings Warehouse yesterday.

The incident occurred at 1.10pm, when a 36-year-old man from Norville concealed the items underneath his clothing and exited the store without attempting to pay for them.

He was intercepted by a loss prevention officer and returned the items to the store shortly after.

Police have issued the man with a notice to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

While police were investigating the matter, another incident of theft occurred, leading to a woman leaving the store with a number of items from the paint section, hiding them beneath her clothing.

The 48-year-old woman from Svensson Heights left the store without attempting to pay for the products.

Police intercepted the woman near her car and she denied stealing any items.

A search was conducted and the stolen items were found in the woman’s pockets and under her shirt.

The woman is expected to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 11.

Drug charges

A MAN has received a number of drug-related charges.

Gin Gin police conducted a search of his property yesterday and found a number of drug-related items including cannabis seeds, grinders, utensils, syringes and a number of unidentified capsule tablets which will be sent away for further analysis.

The 22-year-old male from Gin Gin was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a utensil and possession of property suspected of having been used in connection with the commission of an offence.

He is expected to appear in the Bundaberg Magistrates Court on November 15.