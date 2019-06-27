Menu
BUSTED: Convicted drug dealers Joshua Paul Robert Evans and Corrie-Anne Elanore Sims leaving Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.
BUSTED: Convicted drug dealers Joshua Paul Robert Evans and Corrie-Anne Elanore Sims leaving Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday.
Crime

DRUG DEN RAIDED: A suburban home's secret exposed

Jodie Callcott
by
27th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 2:09 PM
A SUBURBAN home's criminal secret was exposed when a Toogoom couple was caught growing and selling marijuana.

Joshua Paul Robert Evans and Corrie-Anne Elanore Sims fronted Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday on a raft of drugs charges.

The court heard Evans, 37, and Sims, 45, had a hydroponic marijuana set-up inside their Desmond Dr house, growing 10 marijuana plants ranging from 10cm to 1m.

Police executed a search warrant at the house on March 20.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Glenn Whittle said when police searched Evans' phone they saw a text message exchange between a contact and Evans, who offered to sell two marijuana plants for $60.

Sgt Whittle said police found text messages on Sims' phone offering to sell 3g of marijuana for $50.

"An arrangement was made to pick it up from local shops," Sgt Whittle said.

He said police also found 11 clip-seal bags containing about 30.7g of marijuana, a flick knife and drug utensils.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles Isles told the court his client produced the marijuana plants for personal use for ongoing medical reasons and a fine was within reason.

Magistrate Graham Tatnell said Evans only escaped jail time because of the small amount of drugs found.

"But you must do something with your life and turn it around now, because seeing all these people appearing via video link from custody, you don't want to be there," Mr Tatnell said.

Evans pleaded guilty to seven charges and Sims pleaded guilty to five, both including supplying a dangerous drug.

They were convicted and fined $1500 each.

