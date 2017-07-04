Crime is on the up in Bundy 'because of jobless'

CRIME ON THE RISE: Shadow Attorney General Ian Walker visited Bundaberg to attend community meetings with Burnett MP Stephen Bennett.

CRIME is on the rise in Bundaberg and the LNP is blaming the State Government's "inaction” on unemployment.

Shadow Attorney-General Ian Walker met with Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett in Bundaberg to call for a plan to address unemployment in the region.

He said the high youth unemployment rate made the crime rate worse.

The latest Wide Bay (Bundaberg, Hervey Bay and Maryborough) crime statistics showed many types of crime had increased.

In Bundaberg some crime stats went down but drug related and domestic violence numbers soared last year.

Mr Walker said the LNP had the solution.

"We'll revert to our strong laws: ensure our ($100 million) Getting Queensland Working Program, which supports young people getting to work, comes back.

"And we'll bring back the ($500 million) Royalties for Regions, which was so important here - getting the gas pipeline built, flood reclamation works ... get the economy booming again in the Wide Bay.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said youth unemployment was a challenge in Wide Bay but said the Federal Government needed to do more for Bundaberg.

"The Turnbull Government is widening the gap between rich and poor with their tax cuts for millionaires and tax rises for battlers increasing social instability making day to day living harder for people.”

Jobs were the state government's number one priority, she said.

"We are delivering job stimulating programs such as the Accelerated Works Program, Back to Work, Skilling Queenslanders for Work, increased Queensland First Home Owners Grant, Works for Queensland and Building our Regions,” she said.

"We have seen the successful Back to Work jobs program deliver more than 1040 jobs in the Wide Bay region in its first 12 months.”

.