CRIME DROP: The offences that are decreasing in Bundy

PROPERTY CRIME DOWN: Bundaberg Police have thanked the community after seeing a decrease in property related offences.

BUNDABERG Police have thanked the community after recording a decrease in property related crimes.

Property related offences include burglary, stealing, arson, fraud and unlawful entry.

According to crime data on the MyPolice website, the Wide Bay Burnett region has seen a dropping trend in property related offences since June.

The data shows that the Wide Bay Burnett district as a whole has seen property crime numbers drop from 726 in June to 602 in August.

Bundaberg Police have seen property offences decrease from 273 offences in June to just 146 in August.

Meanwhile, in the Bundaberg area itself, property offences have dropped dramatically.

Data shows after a spike of 273 in June, offences dropped to just 146 in August - a difference of 127.

Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Police Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry said there were a few reasons why property crime was down.

Senior Sergeant Michael McGarry.

"It is a combination of Bundaberg Police utilising diverse investigative techniques to bring offenders to justice and get them off the street and the community heeding the crime prevention message," he said.

"This latter point is the most important. Property crime most often occurs when residents and business owners think it won't happen to them."

Sen Sgt McGarry said there were many simple ways property offences could be prevented in the community.

"Most property offences can be prevented by simply locking up - cars, homes and businesses," he said.

"Residents and business owners can also make it even harder for offenders by installing quality CCTV and reviewing general security measures.

"Bundaberg Police would like to thank the community for their assistance in doing their part in preventing crime."