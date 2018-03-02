CRIKEY: Bundy island in new Australia Zoo expedition

BE AMAZED: The Coral, Crocs and Rocks Expedition takes in the wonders of Lady Elliot Island.

CROC a load of this.

Australia Zoo has joined forces with Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort for an expedition to rival all others.

Departing on August 17, participants will fly directly to Lady Elliot Island where they'll dive into some of the most visible waters on the reef and likely see manta rays swimming in unison and colourful fish among the coral.

From there, they will head north to Cairns for the night, before making their way to the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve where they'll meet the Australia Zoo crocodile team and the Irwin family.

The reserve is situated on the Wenlock River in far-north Queensland, where a team catches, tags and releases crocodiles with methods developed by Steve himself.

The accommodation isn't five star, it's five billion stars as participants then camp with the rest of the croc team, sitting around the campfire sharing stories and experiences that date back years on the Wenlock.

Then from Weipa they'll be flown to Cobbold Gorge, a place where the geological landforms date back more than 135million years.

An experienced guide will take them through the magnificent gorge, before jumping on a flight to Undara's incredible Lava Tubes Lodge.

Terri Irwin said she was thrilled to be able to show off some of Queensland's iconic natural places with some of the most environmentally sustainable operators in Australia.

"We love what we do here at Australia Zoo, across Queensland and the world, so it makes sense to be able to show people even more of what we do for conservation,” she said.

"There is nothing better than being able to share our passion for conservation, and there is no better place to do that than on the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve.

"It's one of just a few chances people get to see the research in action and the legacy of Steve.”

Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort owner Peter Gash said the experience was the trip of a lifetime.

"What's better than stepping into one of the world's natural wonders - the Great Barrier Reef - and then helping one of the leading research teams in the world fight for the conservation of one of Australia's apex predators?

"We're so excited that we've partnered with Australia Zoo and the Irwin family to deliver this amazing opportunity,” he said.

The 10-day expedition departs from the Gold Coast.

To see the itinerary and how to secure your spot, go online to australiazoo expeditions.com.au.