Cricket’s top five for this week revealed

Michael Loader knocks the bails off, however Arden Lankowski remains firmly within his crease earlier this season. But his batting exploits got him into the top five this week.

CRICKET: The ball dominated bat in this week's Rum City Foods Intra Cup as all teams played this week.

But who impressed the most?

Here are the top five players from week three's games.

1. Nathan Van Eekeren

The standout performer of the weekend who guided his team to victory.

He took six wickets, made 31 vital runs and also took two catches.

One of the favourites this season already for the coveted Don Tallon Medal.

2. Michael Loader

Top scored in the competition over the weekend with 53 as the opener helped The Waves to win.

It was his first half century in a competition, that wasn't a trial, since January.

3. Ryan Norton

Norton leads the competition in runs so far this season and continued that with 51 against Maryborough.

The in-form batsmen in the competition.

4. Rhys Grills

Loader and Norton led from the front for The Waves with the bat but Rhys Grills delivered with the ball.

He took 5/20 to decimate Maryborough and lead the side to victory.

It is his first five wickets haul since 2010 in any competition for The Waves.

5. Matt Jackson

Adam Porter and Arden Lankowski, both with four wickets, were unlucky not to make the list.

But I've gone for the teenager that saved Brothers and kept their winning streak alive.

To come in at 4/28, turn the innings around and top score with 41 in just his fourth innings in the top division is impressive.

He has a future in the competition.