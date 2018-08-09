CRICKET'S NEW COMP IS COMING: Bundy to get IPL of its own

BIG TIME: Mitch Johnson in action for Perth. Bundaberg is about to hold a T20 comp like the Big Bash and the Indian Premier League.

CRICKET: Bundaberg cricket is about to enter a new frontier with the start of a new competition.

The NewsMail can reveal a new T20 tournament is starting this season that will run the same to the successful Indian Premier League.

The Bundaberg Cricket Association will organise the competition that sees four franchises created and featuring the best players from senior cricket in division 1, 2 and 3.

But the franchises will not come from the current clubs in the competition.

Instead, sponsors and business will own the teams and pick players through an auction, a calcutta, like the IPL.

Each team would have a salary cap, with fake money, to select 15 players for the competition from any player that registers.

Any player that plays in the Bundaberg Cricket Association competition can register with teams to bid on individuals to fill their squad.

"Players were keen for something new,” BCA treasurer Shaun Rose said.

"This idea was first raised by former president Noel Stitt but we couldn't get it off the ground.

"Now we can largely thanks to the corporate support from the Bundaberg community.”

Rose confirmed up to eight businesses were looking at signing on to a franchise with a naming rights sponsor also close to joining.

Each franchise will be able to create their own playing strip and call the side whatever name it wanted.

The competition will run for 12 weeks with all games to be held at night at Salter Oval.

Dates and what nights they will be held will be announced once the competition is finalised.

What is finalised is the final, which is going to be on March 3 when the Bulls Masters return to the region.

The old Bulls will return with first and second to play off in a curtain raiser.

"After the success of last year the Bulls are returning next year,” Rose said.

"This could be the last time they are here for two years with the event going to a bi-annual event.”

There will also be prize money on offer for players and teams with the winners and best players of the tournament rewarded.

The competition is expected to be finalised in the next few weeks by the BCA.