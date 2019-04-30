Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
James Faulkner’s Instagram post was picked up around the world. Pic: AAP
James Faulkner’s Instagram post was picked up around the world. Pic: AAP
Cricket

Faulkner ‘boyfriend’ post sparks worldwide media frenzy

30th Apr 2019 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Former Australian cricketer James Faulkner has moved to clarify a social media birthday post led people to believe he was gay.

Faulkner's supposed revelation prompted news stories across the world to react after he posted a picture of himself with his mother and another man.

"Birthday dinner with the boyfriend … and my mother," Faulkner wrote on Instagram.

He then added the hashtag "Togetherfor5years".

The post quickly attracted hundreds of replies, with apparent messages of support from former state and national teammates including Glenn Maxwell - who wrote "great courage".

 

 

However Cricket Tasmania has contacted NewsCorp, saying the story regarding Faulkner's sexuality was not true.

Cricket Australia has also moved to clarify the post, revealing the man Faulkner was having dinner with was in fact his business partner.

Faulkner had edited his initial Instagram post, adding "(best mate!)" after "boyfriend".

The social media post was quickly picked up by international news sites, and led news sites in India.

 

instagram james faulkner
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Clive Palmer spicing up campaign with visit to Bundy today

    premium_icon Clive Palmer spicing up campaign with visit to Bundy today

    Politics POLITICAL heavyweight Clive Palmer is today expected to bring some much-needed colour into what has been an otherwise relatively dull Hinkler election campaign.

    Pokie bandit's hoodie handed into Police

    premium_icon Pokie bandit's hoodie handed into Police

    Crime Thieves break into Bundy sports club.

    New day hospital opens in Bundaberg

    premium_icon New day hospital opens in Bundaberg

    Health Patients to benefit with state-of-the-art care centre