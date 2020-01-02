Menu
Sydney Thunder celebrated a Big Bash win on New Year's Eve. Picture: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images
Cricket

Pictures: cricket world rings in the new year

2nd Jan 2020 9:57 AM

A HOST of big-name cricketers went out with a bang in 2019.

India's Hardik Pandya dropped the knee, Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli got dressed up and some of our Aussie cricketers gathered by Sydney Harbour ahead of this week's SCG Test.

Here is a collection of some of the best snaps from social media.

Bringing in 2020 🌟

A Decade!! #2020

Into 2020 with a bang! Happy new year 🎉

