Brutal jokes heaped on disgraced Aussies

Nathan Lyon and Tim Paine on day three — before the cricket world caved in. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty images)

Nathan Lyon and Tim Paine on day three — before the cricket world caved in. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Getty images)

IT'S a moment in Australian cricket history so scandalous, perhaps all we can do is laugh.

And the rest of the cricket world obliged with a relentless ambush of jokes at our expense.

No one was cheekier than this young red-headed South African fan, who waited patiently on the boundary during day four of the third Test before asking Nathan Lyon to sign a piece of sandpaper.

He wasn't the only cheeky bugger in the Cape Town crowd.

But it didn't stop there. Former English cricketer Adam Hollioake was a meme machine on Twitter.

This wasn't bad from satirical site The First Reserve.

"Suspicion among the officials began when umpire Nigel Llong discovered a 100m long extension cord running from Australia’s change rooms out to the centre of the pitch."

Perhaps the spookiest was this review for sheets of sandpaper on Amazon uncovered by Reddit. Check out the first review - on March 15!

Captain Stevie is a fan of the sticky sheets.

It wasn't the only Amazon gag.

Ouch.