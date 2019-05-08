Warner flops at top as Aussies struggle for runs

David Warner failed to fire against the Kiwis on Wednesday.

DAVID Warner marched straight to the practice nets to continue batting after he was dismissed for a duck by New Zealand at Allan Border Field on Wednesday.

Warner's return as captain Aaron Finch's opening partner lasted just six deliveries when he was caught at cover off Doug Bracewell's bowling.

The destructive batsman punished Bracewell on Monday, pulling the Kiwi for a massive six and then consecutive boundaries off his next over.

Bracewell, who was not picked in New Zealand's 15-man World Cup squad, then removed Finch for 16 (36).

Australia was left 2-24 when Shaun Marsh joined Usman Khawaja at the crease. Warner faced a series of throwdowns in the nets while still wearing his canary yellow playing kit.

Australia made five changes from the team that escaped with a one-wicket win on Monday.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell and bowlers Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Michael Neser and Mitchell Starc were all named.

Abbott and Neser are not in the World Cup squad.

Aaron Finch found scoring tough against a disciplined Kiwi attack.

Josh Hazlewood (back) will resume bowling from a long run-up on Friday.

Kane Richardson, who was promoted to the World Cup squad after Jhye Richardson pulled out on Wednesday with injury, took 0-29 (seven overs) on Monday and will play again.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis and bowlers Pat Cummins, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff and Adam Zampa will not play.

There was no toss with both teams agreeing Australia would bat first at Allan Border Field.

Both teams can play 12 men given it is an unofficial warm-up match.

Warner has been widely backed to open with Finch at the World Cup, reverting to the combination that delivered the 2015 trophy.

While Finch and Khawaja averaged 91.8 runs in Australia's eight-match winning streak, Warner is regarded as the most feared opener in the world.

Finch is certain to open given Australia wants a left-hand, right-hand combination.