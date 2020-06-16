Cricket to finalise season plans in August

Chris Napper floats to the wicket to bowl for Norths. The new season will start to be planned next month. PHOTO: Brian Cassidy

CRICKET: Bundaberg Cricket Association president Ian Grills says it is too early to think about when the sport will resume.

Even if Salter Oval is available earlier to the code.

The association has announced it will hold its annual general meeting at 9am on Sunday, July 19, in the pavilion at Bundaberg cricket.

The meeting will lock in the BCA’s positions on next season.

While the meeting will address the new season, Grills admitted it was pointless trying to organise anything right now.

“We’re not going to make a decision on anything until August,” he said.

“What’s the point? We start in the middle of September.

“Why should we have things in place when there can be changes.

“We’ll get our AGM done, hope the restrictions get lifted and community sport can get back to normal.”

Grills said one thing was certain: the cricket season wouldn’t start earlier despite the absence of a senior rugby league competition.

The Bundaberg Rugby League cancelled its season earlier this month.

A decision is still yet to be made on the Bundaberg Junior Rugby League, which also uses the venue.

But there are doubts about how long and if a season will be held.

The BCA said it would also help any clubs in financial trouble during this time.

But so far everything is good.

“We’re all paid up for last season and no one was in financial situations to start off with,” Grills said.

“We’ll do anything to keep the clubs going.

“It’s hard to get a team back going if it folds.”

The only cricket that is likely to be played is veterans but no date has been announced.

Grills said if they do then the veterans would adhere to whatever restrictions were in place.

All clubs in the BCA have received nomination forms for the general meeting and they need to be returned to the association before 6pm on July 12.