The North Bundaberg Cricket Club's U10 girls Chardonnay Poharama, Jessica Atkinson, Abbey-Rose Gaston, Amelia Mather, Kalli Dwyer and Billie Teefy.
Cricket club scoring runs with juniors boom

Geordi Offord
14th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
BUNDABERG'S local cricket clubs are welcoming the next generation of Ellyse Perry's, Meg Lanning's and Alyssa Healy's with cricket becoming more popular among young girls.

This week North Bundaberg Cricket Club's Master Blasters (beginners) saw their six girls take to the field together as a team.

The club's Junior co-ordinator Gail Pimm said it was "inspiring" to see young girls getting involved.

"It's exciting to see girls embracing sport and getting involved," she said.

"We have girls playing in all grades up to our U16s it's inspiring to see."

Ms Pimm said she believed the increased popularity of women's cricket was a contributing factor to more young girls wanting to pick up a bat.

"I think it's the bigger the profile the BBL (Big Bash League) has and the fantastic role models those girls are providing, and it's inspirational to see them playing so well and it gives the young girls the opportunity to look up to them and think 'I want to be like them one day'," she said.

"But also sometimes it's their brothers playing or other family members playing and they want to play with them too."

She said kids liked the challenge the game provided.

"There's so much to learn in cricket, there's the batting, the bowling and the fielding but all of those things come with their own challenge and as they get better they can see the growth in their game," she said.

"They really feel like they're achieving something week on week on week and I think that really makes kids excited and they get to play with their friends too."

The North's Cricket Club is one of the oldest in Queensland and this year they have 99 registered junior players.

"About eight years ago in the juniors we had very limited numbers, so we started a rebuilding process for our juniors," she said.

"We went from having just six in our U10s group and some of those players are now going in to complete their second year of U16s.

"We have certainly grown over those eight years and worked hard to be a family orientated club."

Ms Pimm said it was really exciting to see so many juniors wanting to play cricket.

"We have lots of juniors and that means we're engaging with lots of different people across out community," she said.

"It means the kids have lots of opportunities to meet lots of new friends and play with people of all sorts of different backgrounds."

