Cricket cancelled as Wide Bay rains

CRICKET: If you want rain in the region, it seems organising a few games of cricket to be held at the same time will do the trick.

All three competitions run by the Bundaberg Cricket Association were affected by rain that fell on Friday and Saturday in Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

It started on Friday night with the first round of the Aussie Bundy Big Bash competition between the Searle’s RV Centre Vikings and the Betta Heat being called off.

More than 14mm fell in Bundaberg in 24 hours, forcing organisers to cancel the match.

The BCA juniors followed on Saturday with a decision made at 6am on Saturday to cancel fixtures.

“Due to the beautiful rain last night, sadly for all of our junior cricketers the start of our season has been delayed,” a BCA Facebook post said.

The match between Hervey Bay and Norths in the Rum City Foods Intra Cup in Hervey Bay was also cancelled due to the rain. with a decision needed to be made early with some players having to travel.

Other matches in the Cup, between Brothers and Maryborough and The Waves and Past Highs, were able to be played on Saturday in Bundaberg.

The teams in the Aussie Bundy Big Bash and Norths and Hervey Bay will split the points after the washout.

None of the matches will be rescheduled.