Cricket boss calls for witnesses after weekend break-in

WORK PROGRESS: Former Bundaberg Junior Cricket coordinator Noel Stitt looks over the new amenities block at Kendalls Flat in 2011. The area was broken into over the weekend. Scottie Simmonds BUN301211CRK2

THE Bundaberg Cricket Association is calling for witnesses to come forward after a building at Kendalls Flat was broken into over the weekend.

The canteen was broken into either late Saturday night or early Sunday morning with nothing taken but rubbish and mess left behind.

Police visited Kendalls Flat yesterday to take fingerprints and investigate.

"It's just an inconvenience to everyone involved,” BCA president Ian Grills said.

"It's just senseless vandalism.

"They made a big mess of everything.”

Grills said the security screen was damaged and will need to be replaced.

"It's going to cost us more than $200 to fix that,” he said.

"It will also take time for us to clean it up and get it sorted out.”

Thankfully, the BCA has time before the juniors return to the field next year to resume the season.

The BCA isn't the only association to be broken into this year with Bundaberg Basketball dealing with vandals in August.

The association also had to deal with Salter Oval being broken into in November 2016 with nothing being taken but a glass door smashed.

Grills said this was the first time the juniors had been impacted in a decade.

He wanted those with information to call Crimestoppers on 1800333000 and for those in the region to remain vigilant this festive season for crimes.