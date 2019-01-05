Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Temporary appointment Belinda Clark has no desire to hang on to the role of manager of team performance. Picture: Stefan Postles/AAP
Temporary appointment Belinda Clark has no desire to hang on to the role of manager of team performance. Picture: Stefan Postles/AAP
Cricket

Cricket Australia to give players a say on new manager

5th Jan 2019 3:37 PM

CRICKET Australia will consult senior players before settling on Pat Howard's successor as manager of team performance - arguably the governing body's most important call as it attempts some urgent remedial work.

Debated has raged over the root cause of the nation's lack of depth and various other problems that India has clinically exposed while marching towards a maiden Test series win in Australia.

The Sheffield Shield's mid-season break for the Big Bash League and other scheduling concerns, an overall decline in the standard of the first-class competition and grade cricket, the selection process, coaching resources, development tours and junior pathways have all proven hot topics.

Those challenges, and various other cultural issues identified by an independent report that prompted Howard's sacking, form part of the high-performance puzzle that Cricket Australia must solve if the Test team is to rise up the rankings.

Belinda Clark is serving as manager of team performance in a caretaker capacity but the former national captain has no desire to take on the full-time job that had been Howard's since its inception in 2011.

Mike Hussey and Simon Katich are among the former players to have been floated as candidates despite expressing no interest, and Ben Oliver (WACA) and Brett Jones (Queensland Cricket) are some of the leading options at state level.

With a World Cup and Ashes defence plus the reintegration of Steve Smith and David Warner looming large, there is no time for CA to muck around.

"We expect by the end of January to be pretty deep in that recruitment process," CA chief executive Kevin Roberts told reporters, having previously indicated cricket experience would be part of the selection criteria.

"We'll be engaging with key people along the way, in terms of state and territory associations.

"I'll be seeking the counsel of some other highly respected people in the playing space as well.

"This role really heads up the high-performance system for Australian cricket so it's really important they work well with state and territory associations."

There has also been conjecture over how much the gig may change - many past and present players feel Howard was given too much power.

- AAP

More Stories

Show More
belinda clark ben oliver brett jones cricket australia kevin roberts manager of team performance mike hussey pat howard simon katich
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

    Woman hospitalised after two-vehicle crash

    News A WOMAN has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Meadowvale.

    Expert explains why property growth is on Bundy's horizon

    premium_icon Expert explains why property growth is on Bundy's horizon

    News Propertyology's head of research sheds light on Bundy market

    Gap widens between Bundy school leavers and big city cousins

    premium_icon Gap widens between Bundy school leavers and big city cousins

    News Shocking new figures show our kids at a growing disadvantage

    Company called in to help with Deepwater bushfire review

    premium_icon Company called in to help with Deepwater bushfire review

    News Govt extends time for submissions to be made

    Local Partners