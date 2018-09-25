Menu
Moeen Ali has claim an unnamed Australia player called him ‘Osama’ during the 2015 Ashes.
Cricket

CA closes investigation on Moeen’s ‘Osama’ claims

by Vince Rugari
25th Sep 2018 9:13 AM

CRICKET Australia will take no further action against a Test player who allegedly vilified England's Moeen Ali during the 2015 Ashes series.

Moeen accused an unnamed Australian player of calling him 'Osama' during the first Test in Cardiff in his new autobiography.

According to the book, England coach Trevor Bayliss raised it at the time with his counterpart Darren Lehmann, who told him the player claimed he had said 'part-timer', not 'Osama'.

Cricket Australia had committed to chasing up the allegations with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) following their publication in an extract from the book.

However, a spokesperson for the governing body said they were unsuccessful in obtaining any new information about the incident and were thus treating the matter as "closed".

"We have followed up with the ECB and our Team Management and confirmed that the incident was investigated at the time, with a response provided to Moeen," the spokesperson said.

"Moeen elected not to progress the matter any further and we have not been able to ascertain any new additional evidence through our enquiries. "As such, the matter is considered closed.

"We take a zero-tolerance approach to remarks of this nature, they have no place in our sport, or in society and any allegations raised with us are treated seriously and respectfully.

"Representatives of our country are expected to uphold a high standard of behaviours and values, and they are fully aware of the consequences should they fail to do this."

