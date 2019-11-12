Menu
A rescue operation is underway after a crane fall in Southbank. Picture: Brianna Travers
News

Crews working to free driver after horror crane fall

by Brianna Travers
12th Nov 2019 6:57 AM
A rescue operation is underway at a Southbank construction site following reports a crane operator has fallen.

Paramedics confirm they were called to the Kavanagh St worksite about 6.45am.

Fire trucks have been seen heading toward the site along City Road in Southbank.

Work has come to a halt at the Melbourne Square construction site.

The MFB and Ambulance Victoria are on scene including a MICA paramedic unit.

MFB confirmed they had specialist high angle rescue on scene.

An MFB spokesman said a man, believed to be in his 50s, had a fall of some description and had sustained head injuries.

"He has had a fall," an MFB spokesman said.

"Our crews will bring him down internally.

"It appears he may have been the crane driver.

"He needs medical attention."

Dozens of workers in Hi-vis vests are standing around watching the rescue mission.

More to come.

